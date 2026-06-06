Repeat rounds of strong storms move through Pittsburgh area Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Stay weather-aware today as multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will be around this morning, with a brief hit of heavy rain and gusty winds possible early this afternoon.

Assuming the atmosphere has enough recovery time, the strongest round of storms won’t develop until late this afternoon and this evening ahead of a cold front. Any storm could be severe...capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

June 6 Weather

The worst of the weather should push south of Pittsburgh by sunset, with drier air pushing in overnight.

Sunday will be much more pleasant, plenty warm, but less humid with increasing amounts of sun throughout the day.

Dry weather should take us into Monday as well, but mugginess and possible storms return for the middle of next week. The hottest day may not come until closer to Friday or Saturday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the day as we track storms and time the impacts into your area.

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