Morgan Wallen cancels second Pittsburgh show

PITSBURGH — A highly anticipated concert was canceled in Pittsburgh because of incoming severe weather.

Morgan Wallen was supposed to have his second Still the Problem Tour show at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night. But, the popular country artist said there was “no choice but to cancel” the show.

“After talking with local officials and my team, there is no choice but to cancel tonight’s show due to severe adverse weather conditions expected throughout the rest of the day and night. Safety for my fans and crew is the highest priority,” a statement on Wallen’s Instagram story said.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. The rain also comes with the risk for hail and damaging winds. The entire region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6 p.m.

All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group