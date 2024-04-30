6 Carnegie Mellon University alumni nominated for 11 Tony Awards

Six Carnegie Mellon University alumni have been nominated for a combined 11 Tony Awards.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 16.

This year marks 15 consecutive years in which CMU alumni have earned Tony nominations, according to the university.

Actor Will Brill was nominated for his role as Reg in “Stereophonic.” Producer Jamie deRoy received five nominations for “Cabaret,” “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Stereophonic.” Playwright Joshua Harmon was nominated for “Prayer for the French Republic.” Actor and Producer Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for his role as Purlie Victorious Judson and his work as a producer on “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch.” Actress Sarah Pidgeon was nominated for her role as Diana in “Stereophonic.” Director Leigh Silverman was nominated for “Suffs.”

Carnegie Mellon alumna and Tony Award Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tony Award Winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson announced the 2024 nominations on Tuesday morning. Goldsberry will receive an Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree at CMU’s 126th Commencement on May 12.

