Pittsburgh Zoo asks for donations due to ‘unexpected expenses’ from tornado damage

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Zoo continues to recover after being hit by a tornado, they’re asking for help from the public.

Zoo officials say they’re “incredibly thankful” that everyone made it out of the storm safe, but zoo grounds didn’t make it through without any damage.

>>> ‘We were very lucky’: Pittsburgh Zoo operations nearly normal days after being hit by tornado

The strong winds toppled trees and damaged fences and enclosures, which resulted in unexpected expenses for the zoo.

Pittsburgh zoo officials are asking for donations from the public while they continue to clean up and fix the damage from the tornado. They say contributions of any size will make a “major difference at this time.”

Click here to make a donation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group