Car ends up under school bus after crash in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A car ended up under a school bus after a crash in West Mifflin on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pennsylvania and Vermont avenues around 7 a.m.

Photos shared on Facebook by West Mifflin Volunteer Fire Company shows the aftermath of the crash.

The car’s windshield was completely shattered on the driver’s side.

According to the fire company, everyone made it out safely.

