66 people were abused as children in Pennsylvania’s juvenile facilities, lawsuits say

Lawsuits filed by 66 people allege they suffered physical and sexual abuse by staff as children in Pennsylvania juvenile facilities.

Some attacks were reported but ignored or not believed, the suits claim.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services runs the Loysville Youth Development Center, the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit and the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Danville. Three others are privately run.

An attorney representing the group said the legal team also represents more than 100 people who were similarly abused, but civil suits can’t be filed because it was too long ago.

