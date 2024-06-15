Local

Hundreds without power after crash involving pole in Westmoreland County

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of people are without power after a crash in Westmoreland County.

The Murrysville Police Department said a vehicle crash involving utility poles happened on Old William Penn Highway Saturday evening.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say the call for the crash came in at 5:16 p.m.

Old William Penn Highway is closed between School Road and Tarr Hollow Road.

Penn Power shows 715 outages in Westmoreland County.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

