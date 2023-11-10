7 local school band directors will march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Seven local school band directors have been selected to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Following its inaugural appearance in the 2022 Rose Parade, the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City on Nov. 23 with the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Throughout their careers, the music educators have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students.

The teachers selected to participate from Allegheny and Washington County are:

Scott Albert of Shaler Area

Eryn Carranza of South Fayette

Linda Voegler Granite of North Allegheny

Jessica Haberman of Northgate

Cyndi Mancini of Montour

Lousie Marino of Mt. Lebanon

David Young of Peters Township

“We are very excited and honored to be selected to march and perform with a prestigious group of music educators from across the country this coming Thanksgiving,” said Albert in a news release.

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and band director Jon Waters.

