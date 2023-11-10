Local

Student involved in pedestrian accident at Hillcrest Intermediate in Norwin School District

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pedestrian accident Officials tell Channel 11 there was a pedestrian accident along Mockingbird Drive in North Huntingdon Township.

A Hillcrest Intermediate student was involved in an accident with a vehicle when crossing a street this morning.

First responders were called to Mockingbird Drive, where the school is located, around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian accident.

The student was evaluated by EMS on scene and taken to a local hospital for further information, a Norwin School District spokeswoman told Channel 11. Their condition was not released.

North Huntingdon police and fire were on scene and an investigation is underway.

School counselors are being made available, according to the district.

