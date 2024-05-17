84-year-old woman graduates from Carlow University with master’s degree

A big congratulations to an 84-year-old great-grandmother who just graduated from Carlow University!

Nancy Handford-McChesney walked across the stage to get her diploma two weeks ago. She got her master’s of arts degree.

Carlow says Nancy decided to pursue a degree, a dream of hers, after she got COVID in 2020.

Nancy stayed in the dorms with the upperclassman when she first went to college because Carlow says she was recovering from long COVID and was pretty frail.

Once she could be back on her own, one of her professors checked in on the widow at her apartment to make sure she was OK.

Nancy grew up in Uniontown but moved to Pittsburgh when she was younger and put herself through the Art Institute. She eventually worked for U.S. Steel.

Nancy has three kids, 11 grandkids, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Her family was there to celebrate the commencement on May 4.

Carlow sent Channel 11 a statement about Nancy, saying: “Nancy is a prime example of the students we hope to attract – ones that will change the world for the better because of their compassion, empathy, and passion for helping others. Nancy has lived a life of service and healing, and Carlow is honored that she chose them to pursue her master’s to help fulfill the next chapter of her life.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group