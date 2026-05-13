Police on scene of reported bomb threat at Bethel Park Walmart, sources say

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Police, firefighters and medics are on the scene of a reported bomb threat at the Walmart in Bethel Park, leading to evacuations in the shopping center, sources tell Channel 11.

The scene is in the Bethel Park Shopping Center in the 5000 block of Library Road, where both the Walmart and Giant Eagle are located.

Allegheny County Police confirm that their Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene.

Walmart sent Channel 11 the following statement on the incident: “The safety of our customers and associates is a top priority, and we will work closely with law enforcement throughout the investigation.”

We have multiple crews at the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story as more information becomes available.

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