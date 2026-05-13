7 Allegheny County Council members will vote to remove president over controversial campaign mailer

PITTSBURGH — Some members of Allegheny County Council say they will take action against the current president, who’s facing criticism over a campaign mailer.

Allegheny County Council President Patrick Catena is running for a state House seat. A mailer seems to target his sole opponent in the race, Brittany Bloom, saying she’s supported by “an extreme left group that advocates for transgender athletes in our sports.”

Advocates spoke out against the mailer’s wording and called for Catena’s resignation during Tuesday’s council meeting.

On Wednesday, seven council members announced they “will support a motion to vacate the chair and hold a new election for council president," at the May 26 meeting.

Those council members include Jordan Botta, District 13; Dan Grzybek, District 5; Paul Klein, District 11; Kathleen Madonna-Emmerling, District 1; Lissa Geiger Shulman, District 3; and at-large council members Alex Rose and Bethany Hallam.

In a release, those council members said attacks on marginalized groups for political gain are unacceptable, and the powers of council leadership cannot be held by “someone who knowingly caused harm and refuses to address the impact of his actions.”

During an impromptu interview with Channel 11 on Tuesday, Catena acknowledged approving the mailer and apologized for its language.

“It came from my campaign, and I have said I was sorry for it,” Catena said when asked if he regretted the wording.

Catena said he plans to remain in the race for state House and will not step down from his county council leadership role at this time.

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