Sister of woman killed during crime spree speaks about her kindness, sends message to suspect

Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the sister of Jinx Hairston.

Hairston was killed last week during a crime spree in Penn Hills and Wilkinsburg.

According to police, she was stabbed to death by George Mitchell.

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Family members tell Channel 11 the pair shared three kids together but had not been romantically involved in more than a decade.

“She had the biggest heart,” Xylina Hairston said.

She and Jinx were “Irish Twins” born just 11 months apart.

“It’s a lot of ups and downs. I have my moments. There [are] a lot of times I sit in my room and talk to her as if she’s there. I can’t accept the fact that she’s no longer here,” she said.

She says her sister would do anything for anyone. She was often seen making and delivering meals for the homeless and was getting ready to graduate from nursing school.

“It’s just rough. I don’t know what I’m going to do without my sister. She was the most beautiful person you could ever meet.”

Jinx raised three kids, a daughter and two sons, on Penny Drive in Penn Hills.

Her daughter is the youngest at just fifteen years old.

“They couldn’t ask for a better mother and I couldn’t ask for a better sister,” Xylina said.

She told us that Jinx had been in contact with George Mitchell. She was trying to help him get his life together so he could be part of his children’s lives.

She says the family has access to Jinx’s doorbell camera and was able to watch and listen to her last moments when Mitchell arrived at her home.

“That was her last words to him. ‘When are you gonna get help?’[That’s] when I heard the door close. [Those were] the last words that I heard.”

She did say it gives her and her family some closure knowing that her sister was trying to help, even at the end.

Xylina also tells us she’s thankful for a last visit. The two were together buying hair products the day before she was killed.

“I would beat myself up to this day if I didn’t take that last drive with her.”

She also has a message for Mitchell.

“My message to him would be that you took and broke my heart in half and I will never be able to get it back.”

The family has a celebration of life scheduled for May 22 at the Triveni Center in Monroeville.

There is a fundraiser set up for Jinx’s family. You can find that here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-her-kids-and-family?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=a…

Mitchell has court appearances scheduled on May 21 and 22.

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