911th Airlift Wing to conduct Memorial Day flyovers in Pittsburgh area

The 911th Airlift Wing is scheduled to conduct flyovers honoring fallen military members and deceased veterans on Memorial Day.

“Steel Airmen of the 911th AW are proud to carry on the legacy of our fallen brothers and sisters in arms,” said Col. Douglas Stouffer, 911th AW commander. “It is an honor to participate in the community’s Memorial Day observances to recognize their service and sacrifice in defense of this nation.”

Flyovers will be conducted from 10:20 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The community should prepare to hear and see low-flying C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in the following areas:

Bethel Park

Bakerstown

Mt. Lebanon

Beaver

Zelienople

Lower Burrell

Oakmont

Jefferson County Cemetery

Imperial

Brackenridge

Coraopolis





Flyovers are conducted as part of already scheduled training and come at no additional cost to the taxpayer. Members of the community are encouraged to observe the flyovers in solemn remembrance of all those who have given their lives in service to the United States.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group