2 men shot in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two men were shot in McKeesport Sunday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 100 block of Marshal Drive at 7:03 p.m.

When police arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Allegheny County Police say both men were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

