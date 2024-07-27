Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park School District is mourning the loss of a beloved high school teacher.

Amber Haefner, 40, died on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the district.

“Amber’s kindness, warmth, and love touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on our community,” the district said on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

