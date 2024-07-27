Local

Bethel Park School District mourns death of beloved high school teacher

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Amber Haefner

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park School District is mourning the loss of a beloved high school teacher.

Amber Haefner, 40, died on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the district.

“Amber’s kindness, warmth, and love touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on our community,” the district said on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Demolition of Saw Mill Run Boulevard bridge scheduled to begin soon, detours announced
  • Kennywood rollercoaster reopens after photo appears to show cinderblocks supporting part of the ride
  • Washington County couple arrested after Pa. AG shuts down DMT, THC manufacturing plant
  • VIDEO: ‘A tremendous loss’: Beloved Pittsburgh Allderdice teacher, coach dies unexpectedly
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read