Neighbors in shock after police say man went on violent rampage, stabbed Versailles man to death

VERSAILLES, Pa. — Neighbors are still shaken after police say a man went on a violent rampage throughout their Versailles neighborhood on Thursday night.

>> 1 dead, 2 hurt in Versailles stabbing; officer, police K-9 injured during suspect’s arrest

Investigators say Robert Kail stabbed Vinny Bazzone to death before randomly attacking his next-door neighbor and putting his wife in a headlock.

Bazzone’s employer, FamilyLinks, said he was a valued member of their team.

“He had just gotten home with his dinner in his hand, next thing you know… it’s horrible. It’s very scary,” said neighbor Debbie Segady.

Segady lives right door and saw Kail come home.

“He got out of his car stood by the steps over here where the owner of the home is, made a phone call, then the next thing I know he disappeared,” Segady said.

After police say Kail killed Bazzone, the violence continued.

According to police, Kail first went into this home and attacked the man in there, killing him. Then police say he went next door and then attacked the couple there just randomly.

When investigators asked why he did it, they said that he told them, “I did what I had to do.”

Kail allegedly stabbed the neighbor next door in the hand and put his wife in a headlock. He left the home after they threatened him with a gun.

“It’s scary. They are the nicest people in the world,” Segady said.

Police eventually found Kail in McKeesport — and when he was in custody at the department, investigators say he attacked an officer and started choking a police dog.

A day later, Segady is still shaken.

“A loss for words. Nice guy. Very sad. You don’t expect something like that to happen especially right next door to you when it’s somebody you know. It’s horrible,” she said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group