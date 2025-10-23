Aaron Rodgers says he has no hard feelings for Green Bay ahead of Steelers game against Packers

PITTSBURGH — Don’t call this a revenge game for Aaron Rodgers.

The future Hall-of-Fame made it clear today he doesn’t view Sunday’s game that way and has no animosity toward the Packers organization.

Asked if it took some time to find that peace with the situation, Rodgers smiled and said, “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

After 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets as the Packers ushered in a new era with quarterback Jordan Love.

Today, Rodgers said this would probably be a bit more emotional for him if the game were at Lambeau Field.

Instead, he’s just grateful for his time in Green Bay and for the opportunity to see them this week.

“I grew up there. I spent 18 years there, 21 to 39. I’m thankful for my time there. Obviously, would have loved to ride off into the sunset and win a Super Bowl. That’s not the way the league goes sometimes. And you know, I knew the writing was on the wall when Jordan was picked as a matter of time,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he heard from Jordan Love just last week as the two talked about a couple of common opponents.

He was very complimentary of the young quarterback and said he’s not surprised by the way he’s playing.

