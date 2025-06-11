Aaron Rodgers takes the field with the Steelers during first day of minicamp

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was truly the center of the sports world Tuesday as Aaron Rodgers took the field at Steelers headquarters for the first time as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Rodgers, donning his number 8 jersey, did take part in individual drills during practice Tuesday afternoon, including getting some work in with new wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, during team drills, the quarterback had a play script and was listening to the calls through his helmet and repeating them to get up to speed with the offense. When we heard from Rodgers for the first time after practice, he explained why the Steelers were ultimately the right fit

“I think it starts with Mike Tomlin,” said Rodgers. “I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There are a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one.”

Steelers mandatory mini camp runs through Thursday, and don’t be surprised to see some of the players out on the course at Oakmont on Friday, and over the weekend.

