Man dies at hospital after dozens of shots fired in Pittsburgh’s East Hills

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead following a shooting late Monday night in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive just before 11 p.m. for three separate ShotSpotter alerts totaling 32 rounds.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they were informed that a man had been shot and was on his way to a hospital in a private vehicle.

A short time later, police found the vehicle at the intersection of Penn and Homewood avenues. The victim, who was shot in the torso, was inside the car.

Medics transported the man to a hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Tuesday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Isaiah Booker, 33, of West Homestead.

No arrests have been made. Pittsburgh Police detectives continue to investigate.

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