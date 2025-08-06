Aaron Rodgers says Steelers’ offense is starting to click

LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on finishing touches at training camp as they prepare for their first preseason game, with the offense beginning to show signs of cohesion.

During training camp on Wednesday, the Steelers’ offense looked like it was closing the gap with the defense, which traditionally starts off stronger. Before practice, quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed optimism about the progress his unit has made, noting significant improvement over the last few practices.

“I mean, there’s conversation, I think, is the most important thing. So talking through every issue. Art’s done a nice job of allowing me to take some time in some of the meetings to kind of go through the film with the guys,” Rodgers said. “So it’s good for me to speak up from time to time. And also you pull them aside in the locker room, pull them aside on the field, and then I’ve got an open forum in my room or one of their rooms after practice.”

Rodgers said the offense has really been clicking the last three of four practices, building chemistry on and off the field.

He says players have really been taking advantage of the open forum, where they can suggest ideas or get on the same page. Ben Skwronek, Rodgers says, doesn’t even really knock anymore before coming in to talk.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group