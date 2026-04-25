Acrisure Stadium offers family-friendly atmosphere for fans to watch draft on the big screen

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of NFL fans filled Acrisure Stadium to watch the draft in Pittsburgh.

It was a family-friendly atmosphere where we saw kids playing their own game of football on the Steelers home field.

For many, this is the first opportunity they’ve had to step foot on the Steelers grass. Thursday, Acrisure Stadium welcomed fans for round one of the draft and Friday for rounds 2 and 3.

Channel 11 spoke with some fans who said the environment was so positive when they were there last night that they decided to come back tonight. We also asked them about the Steelers picks.

Alejandro Landers from Virginia said, “I’m not really happy with how our wide receiver last night with the whole Eagles trading up to get him. I didn’t like that, but I feel solid in the tackle that we did draft, and I’m looking to see who we get tonight!”

Matt Strnisha from Canonsburg said, “I think it’s so cool being able to stand on this field. I’ve been a Steelers fan all my life so it’s kind of surreal right now. I love the draft pick. Wide receiver we really needed him. I thought we were gonna get one last night but hey I’ll take one tonight. ”

Gautham Naga from New Jersey said, “Love it. I’ll tell you, Pittsburgh is a great football city and everything. You don’t normally see this in drafts, where you come to the field and see the draft. This is a great atmosphere.”

Aryana Booker Gamez from East Pittsburgh said, “It’s super exciting to be on the field. I literally almost cried just being down here where the players actually are…it’s a special moment for sure. "

There isn’t another watch party Saturday, but there is a Topps collector celebration day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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