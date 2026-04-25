Pittsburgh Steelers select wide receiver Germie Bernard in second round of the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Bernard was the 47th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

He is a wide receiver from Alabama.

With the 47th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, we select WR Germie Bernard. pic.twitter.com/ByuEyEhi8X — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2026

Bernard is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 206 pounds.

The Steelers traded the 53rd, 135th and 237th picks to the Colts to jump up to the 47th spot.

Hall of Famer John Stallworth read the pick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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