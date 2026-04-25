Pittsburgh Steelers select wide receiver Germie Bernard in second round of the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Germie Bernard in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Bernard was the 47th overall pick of the NFL Draft.
He is a wide receiver from Alabama.
With the 47th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, we select WR Germie Bernard. pic.twitter.com/ByuEyEhi8X— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2026
Bernard is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 206 pounds.
The Steelers traded the 53rd, 135th and 237th picks to the Colts to jump up to the 47th spot.
Trade Details ⤵️ @BordasLaw pic.twitter.com/GkTm3f39qJ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2026
Hall of Famer John Stallworth read the pick.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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