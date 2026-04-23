TEAM 11 COVERAGE: NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Day 1

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has team coverage at the NFL Draft for the first day of Picksburgh.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh NFL Draft Day 1

Addison Albert visited the Pitt Block Party in the newly unveiled Arts Landing.

Andrew Havranek has been keeping tabs on the Draft Theater area on the North Shore.

Cara Sapida has spent her day in the new Market Square.

We will have their reports and MORE on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Be sure to tune in.

Click here for full coverage of the NFL Draft.

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