Motorcyclist injured in Findlay Township crash

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Route 30 in Findlay Township on Friday evening.

According to police, the crash happened at 5:41 p.m. near Janoski’s Farm, which is around the intersection of Route 30 and Potato Garden Run Road.

An SUV was involved in the crash. The driver was not hurt.

Route 30 was closed for several hours but has reopened.

We’re working to get an update on the motorcyclist’s condition.

    Most Read