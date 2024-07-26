Demolition of Saw Mill Run Boulevard bridge scheduled to begin soon, detours announced

PITTSBURGH — The Saw Mill Run Boulevard bridge near Woodruff Street in Pittsburgh will be demolished at the beginning of August.

Demolition work will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1, PennDOT said.

Route 51 will be closed between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street starting at 9 p.m. Barring any unforeseen issues, the roadway will remain closed around-the-clock continuously through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Motorists can take the following detours around the closure:

Posted Car Detours

Northbound Route 51



From northbound Route 51, take the ramp to 579 toward Downtown/South Side





Turn right and continue through the Liberty Tunnel





Cross the Liberty Bridge and take the ramp to 376 East toward Oakland/Monroeville/Boulevard of the Allies





Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies toward Downtown Pittsburgh





Turn left onto Stanwix Street





Take the ramp to 376 West toward the Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport





From westbound I-376, cross the Fort Pitt Bridge and continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel





Take the ramp to 19 South toward Banksville Road (Exit 69A)





Continue toward Truck 19/51 South toward Uniontown





Bear left toward 376 East/51 South





Merge onto Banksville Road





Take the ramp to Route 19/51 North toward the West End Circle (Exit 69C)





End detour



Southbound Route 51



From southbound Route 19/51, take the ramp to 376 West/19 South toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport





Bear left toward 19 South toward Banksville Road





Bear left toward 376 East/51 South





Merge onto Banksville Road





Merge onto eastbound I-376 (Parkway West)





Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge





Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Avenue/PPG Arena (Exit 70A)





Bear right onto the Boulevard of the Allies





Turn right to Route 19/51 toward the Liberty Bridge





Cross the Liberty Bridge and continue through the Liberty Tunnel





Take the ramp to 51 South toward Uniontown





End detour

Posted Truck Detours

Northbound Route 51



From northbound Route 51, take the ramp to 579 toward Downtown/South Side





Turn left onto Truck 19 South (West Liberty Avenue) toward Dormont





Turn right onto Bower Hill Road





Turn right onto Route 121 (Cochran Road)





Bear right onto Green Tree Road toward 376/North 121





Take the ramp to 376 East toward Pittsburgh





From eastbound I-376, take the ramp to Route 19/51 North toward the West End Circle (Exit 69C)





End detour



Southbound Route 51



From southbound Route 19/51, take the ramp to 376 West/19 South toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport





Stay right to 376 West toward Carnegie/Airport





Merge onto westbound I-376 (Parkway West)





Take the ramp to Route 121 toward Green Tree/Crafton (Exit 67)





Bear right toward Route 121 South toward Green Tree





Follow Route 121 (Greentree Road) to Cochran Road





Turn left onto Cochran Road (Route 121)





Turn left onto Bower Hill Road





Turn left onto Truck 19 North (West Liberty Avenue)





Take the ramp to 51 South toward Uniontown





End detour

Additionally, in preparation for the bridge demolition work, the following restrictions will occur:

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 51 in both directions between I-376 and the Liberty Tunnel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday night, July 30 and Wednesday night, July 31 to allow roadway preparatory work.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 51 in both directions between Crane Avenue and Woodruff Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 to allow Duquesne Light to conduct de-energization of power lines.

Bridge demolition work, modular block wall installation, and roadway widening will occur at the Route 51 structure near Woodruff Street in the City of Pittsburgh.

The $3.13 million project is expected to conclude in the fall of 2024.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group