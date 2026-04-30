Pittsburgh’s Club Cafe asking for help staying open after unexpected expenses

PITTSBURGH — An iconic Pittsburgh music venue is asking for help to stay open.

The operators of Club Cafe in the South Side say they’ve had to make unexpected repairs recently. The club had to repair its HVAC system, fix a broken freezer and repair a neon sign that was damaged during severe weather.

The community staple reopened nearly a year ago, picking up a 25-year history.

It closed in 2024 and reopened with a new owner in 2025.

They have set up a GoFundMe to collect a boost of help as they work to bounce back from those repairs.

Club Cafe has a goal to raise $26,000.

Click here if you would like to donate.

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