District attorney speaks out on search warrant for former Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s records

PITTSBURGH — We’re learning more about the Allegheny County District Attorney’s recent sealed search warrant on the City of Pittsburgh.

DA Stephen Zappala spoke with us for the first time since that warrant was served last month, seeking records related to former Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been following the investigation closely. Watch Channel 11 at 5 p.m. for the details we’ve just learned.

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