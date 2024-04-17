Allegheny Agency on Aging rolls out new platform to communicate with residents

A new platform to expand residents’ access to older adult services is being launched by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services Area Agency on Aging.

The new service, which will allow for text messages, voice calls and email in up to 80 languages, will launch on April 17 with a roll-out text message to all county seniors who are registered with the department’s SeniorLine database.

The new platform will help the department communicate information about its services, provide referrals and quickly collect survey data for service feedback. Older adults will receive timely assistance, Home Delivered Meal updates, information about farmers market vouchers, housing and utility resources, and information to stay engaged with activities through the many Senior Centers in the county, according to a news release.

Text messages from the platform will appear on users’ phones with the identifier “Allegheny Aging” and come from 412-356-9046. Messages will not be used for any solicitation or requests for payment of any kind and recipients will be able to opt out of these communications, if desired.

For more information or to sign up for texts and other communications, contact DHS-AlleghenyAging@alleghenycounty.us.

