Pittsburgh police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to police, Alice Irankunga was last seen at her home along Hazlet Street on Monday.

Alice is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a purple shirt and a denim jacket.

Alice is known to spend time in the Northview Heights area and the area around Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

