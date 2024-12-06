Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor running for Mayor of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Connor is throwing his hat in the ring to become the Mayor of Pittsburgh.

O’Connor will formally launch his 2025 campaign for Mayor of Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

O’Connor was sworn in as Allegheny County Controller on July 10, 2022 after being nominated for the office by former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. He serves on Allegheny County’s Retirement Board, Investment Board, Depository Board and Jail Oversight Board.

Previously, O’Connor represented Pittsburgh City Council District 5 from 2012 until assuming the Controller’s office. He began his career in public service as a Community Development Representative for U.S. Congressman Mike Doyle.

O’Connor’s father, Bob O’Connor, served as the Mayor of Pittsburgh in 2006. He died seven months into his term from brain cancer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group