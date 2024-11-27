Allegheny County Council suggests $70M in cuts to proposed 2025 budget, lowering property tax hike

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Council members want to cut $70 million from County Executive Sara Innamorato’s $1.2 billion budget proposal to lower the property tax increase residents will likely see next year.

Previously, County Executive Innamorato proposed a 46% tax increase. The council is suggesting a 28.5% increase instead.

For homeowners who own a home assessed at the county’s median value of $110,000, council’s increase would increase property tax by an extra $11.25 per month.

Innamorato’s proposal included an increase of about $15 per month.

Council’s new suggestion includes $70 million in cuts. The county’s Human Services Department could see the biggest reduction.

Channel 11 was sent the following statement:

“The County Executive put forward an honest budget in October, one that was only a 3% increase in spending over 2024 but was serious in addressing the significant, structural financial challenges the County faces. We will now review the amendments and budget as passed by committee tonight. While we believe the Council-proposed 1.35 mill increase is going to fall short of what the County ultimately needs, we will work hard to negotiate with Council leadership in hopes of finding agreement on a budget that will deliver core services, critical programs, and avoid layoffs,” said Communications Director Abigail Gardner.

Council is set to vote on the proposal on Dec. 3. It needs the support of 10 out of 15 members in order to pass.

