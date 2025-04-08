Man accused of stealing car with local veteran’s dog inside back in Pennsylvania

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of stealing a veteran’s car with a beloved dog still inside is back in Western Pennsylvania.

Channel 11 was there as Kenneth Crider was taken into state police Barracks immediately after being flown in from North Carolina, where he was arrested in September.

It’s been seven months since police say Crider stole an elderly Westmoreland County veteran’s car with his dog, Lucky, inside. Crider was caught in North Carolina a week after being accused of the theft, but Lucky’s never been found.

