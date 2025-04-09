SWAT responds to incident in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland neighborhood, public asked to avoid area

PITTSBURGH — Police are asking the public to avoid a street in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland area.

The University of Pittsburgh Police says there’s a “large police presence” near 50 Bates, which is located between Boulevard of the Allies and Second Avenue. That portion of the roadway is closed while first responders are in the area.

Our crew saw Pittsburgh Police and a SWAT team on scene.

The reason for the police presence wasn’t immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

