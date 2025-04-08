2 students, 5 recent grads from Carnegie Mellon University have visas revoked

PITTSBURGH — The federal government has revoked the visas of two current students and five recent graduates from Carnegie Mellon University.

Provost James Garrett Jr. and Dean of Students Gina Casalegno sent a letter to the CMU community stating they learned about the revocation late last week.

The letter stated, “These incidents understandably raise wider concerns for many in our community, and we take seriously our continued responsibility to ensure that our community is equipped with the information they need to navigate these uncertain times.”

The university didn’t say why the students’ visas were revoked.

“We understand the sensitivity of this matter and are committed to safeguarding their privacy, which limits the information we can share publicly. At this time, we are not aware of any recent presence of immigration authorities on our campus,” the letter said.

Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, but college leaders say the government has been quietly terminating students’ legal residency status with little notice to students or schools, according to the Associated Press. That marks a shift from past practice and leaves students vulnerable to detention and deportation.

The Trump administration has targeted students who had been involved with pro-Palestinian activism or speech. But the AP reports that more schools are seeing visas stripped from students with no known connection to protests. In some cases, past infractions such as traffic violations have been cited. Some colleges say the reasons remain unclear to them — and they are seeking answers.

Last week, CMU said it was one of six universities to receive a letter from the House Selected Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. According to the university, the letter asked for details on international students, insights into their policies and practices related to participation of these students in research and information about collaborations among the university and China-based universities and research institutions. At the time, the university said it was still reviewing the letter. It’s unknown if this letter is related to the student’s visas being revoked.

Linda Gentile, executive director of CMU’s Office of International Education, has reached out to the students impacted to offer support, including legal resources to assist them.

The university also shared guidance and resources on travel and immigration topics. It will also hold an Open Forum on Immigration Policies on April 21, in addition to in-person one-on-one consultations.

To read the full letter, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2025 Cox Media Group