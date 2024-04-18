Allegheny County DA Zappala tours Kennywood days ahead of opening to ensure safety

With Kennywood’s opening day just two days away, the district attorney wanted to tour the park and get a sense of the security level.

Channel 11 asked him if he was confident heading into this weekend, and he said yes.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala walked side by side with Kennywood officials as he toured the park before opening day.

He noted the number of security cameras throughout the park and said Kiddie Land has the greatest number of cameras per square foot in Western Pennsylvania.

He also took a look at the park’s dispatch center, where security can watch cameras and direct the 100 officers who will be manning the park.

“Unfortunately, because of the number of people who come into in area, you can never be 100%, but I like it,” he said. “I like our odds.”

As we’ve reported in the past, there are concerns about people sneaking into the park. The DA told us that security will now be using AI to prevent that.

