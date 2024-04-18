2 more Pittsburgh-area Rite Aid locations closing

PITTSBURGH — Rite Aid will be shuttering two more locations in the Pittsburgh area.

The Rite Aids located at 100 Forbes Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh and at 31 North Jefferson Street in New Castle will be closing their doors.

This will bring the total number of closures in Western Pennsylvania to 17.

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy back in October.

