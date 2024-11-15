Allegheny County Department of Human Services collecting holiday gifts

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Department of Human Services Holiday Project is collecting donated new, unwrapped gifts for children and youth who receive services through its Office of Children, Youth and Families.

“The DHS Holiday Project is a chance to brighten the holidays for 3,400 children; however, we cannot provide for every child we serve without the generosity of individuals throughout the county,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton.

The DHS said currently, there is a need for:

Warm winter wear for ages 0 -18 (hats, gloves, mittens, scarves)

Baby necessities (blankets, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, bibs)

Developmental toys (for babies, toddlers, and young children)

Dolls and action figures (ethnically diverse)

LEGO and Mega Bloks sets

Craft kits and art supplies

STEM kits (for children and pre-teen)

Remote control vehicles

Earbuds and headphones

Gifts can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 6:

Downtown

Allegheny County Health Department 542 Fourth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please call 412-687-2243 ahead of time to arrange for your gift drop-off.



City Co Federal Credit Union 220 Grant Street Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



Human Services Building One Smithfield Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 10-minute parking spaces are located directly behind the building – enter from Fort Pitt Boulevard.



Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar 301 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



UFC GYM Market Square 236 Fifth Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Monday – Thursday 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

East

UFC GYM Waterfront 340 East Waterfront Drive Homestead, PA 15120 Monday – Thursday 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

North

Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar The Penthouse at Fairmont Square 101 Fowler Road Warrendale, PA 15086 Monday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

South

DressHaute Couture House 900 Wildflower Circle, Suite 902 Washington, PA 15301 Tuesday – Friday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Emily’s Hair Zone 304 Curry Hollow Road Pleasant Hills, PA 15236 Monday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Keystone Canine Club 5167 Brownsville Road Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Monday – Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

West

Curves 301 Old Washington Pike Carnegie, PA 15106 Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gifts can also be purchased from the Amazon.com Holiday Project Wish List and automatically shipped to the Holiday Project Workshop.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks should be made payable to “DHS Donations Fund” with “Holiday Project” written on the memo line. Mail checks to DHS Holiday Project/Event and Donations Team, Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

