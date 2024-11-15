Local

Allegheny County Department of Human Services collecting holiday gifts

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Gift Giving a holiday gift (Pixabay)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Department of Human Services Holiday Project is collecting donated new, unwrapped gifts for children and youth who receive services through its Office of Children, Youth and Families.

“The DHS Holiday Project is a chance to brighten the holidays for 3,400 children; however, we cannot provide for every child we serve without the generosity of individuals throughout the county,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton.

The DHS said currently, there is a need for:

  • Warm winter wear for ages 0 -18 (hats, gloves, mittens, scarves)
  • Baby necessities (blankets, wipes, bottles, pacifiers, bibs)
  • Developmental toys (for babies, toddlers, and young children)
  • Dolls and action figures (ethnically diverse)
  • LEGO and Mega Bloks sets
  • Craft kits and art supplies
  • STEM kits (for children and pre-teen)
  • Remote control vehicles
  • Earbuds and headphones

Gifts can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 6:

  • Downtown
    • Allegheny County Health Department  542 Fourth Avenue  Pittsburgh, PA 15219  Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.  Please call 412-687-2243 ahead of time to arrange for your gift drop-off.
    • City Co Federal Credit Union  220 Grant Street  Pittsburgh, PA 15219  Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • Human Services Building  One Smithfield Street  Pittsburgh, PA 15222  Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.  10-minute parking spaces are located directly behind the building – enter from Fort Pitt Boulevard.
    • Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar  301 Fifth Avenue  Pittsburgh, PA 15222  Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • UFC GYM Market Square  236 Fifth Avenue  Pittsburgh, PA 15222   Monday – Thursday 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • East
    • UFC GYM Waterfront  340 East Waterfront Drive  Homestead, PA 15120   Monday – Thursday 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • North
    • Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar  The Penthouse at Fairmont Square   101 Fowler Road  Warrendale, PA 15086  Monday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • South
    • DressHaute Couture House  900 Wildflower Circle, Suite 902   Washington, PA 15301   Tuesday – Friday 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
    • Emily’s Hair Zone  304 Curry Hollow Road Pleasant Hills, PA 15236  Monday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
    • Keystone Canine Club  5167 Brownsville Road  Pittsburgh, PA 15236  Monday – Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • West
    • Curves  301 Old Washington Pike  Carnegie, PA 15106  Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Gifts can also be purchased from the Amazon.com Holiday Project Wish List and automatically shipped to the Holiday Project Workshop.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks should be made payable to “DHS Donations Fund” with “Holiday Project” written on the memo line. Mail checks to DHS Holiday Project/Event and Donations Team, Human Services Building, One Smithfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read