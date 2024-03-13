Allegheny County leads Pennsylvania in booze sales; here is what’s being bought

PITTSBURGH — Cheers! Allegheny County once again led all 67 counties across Pennsylvania for dollar sales of wine and spirits at $352.3 million, or a 13.9% share. That was up 0.96% compared with the prior year.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released its annual report for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

The PLCB generated more than $3.15 billion in sales and taxes from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, direct deliveries to licensees and from its e-commerce website. Retail sales rose 3.5% over the prior year.

