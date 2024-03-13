Crescent Township house explosion: What we’ve learned about the victims

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors are remembering the lives of David and Helen Mitchell. The couple was killed when their home exploded on Riverview Road in Crescent Township Tuesday morning.

Friends tell Channel 11 they were nice people and great neighbors.

>> ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion

David was 89 years old and Helen was 87.

“Devastated. You’ve known these people your whole lives since you were kids and knowing someone died this close in that manner is just devastating,” Billie Grey said. She lives in the neighborhood.

“They were a very loving couple. They would just do anything for anybody,” she said.

Many in the neighborhood are still in shock.

“It’ll be bad for a while because they were very well known,” Grey said.

She has a message for the Mitchell family.

“We are so, so sorry. If they need anything, we are all right here for them.”

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

