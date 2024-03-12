LIVE UPDATES: 2 dead in large house explosion in Crescent Township with damage reported miles away

Two people are dead after a large house explosion in the area of Riverview Road in Crescent Township.

Channel 11 received reports that homes several miles away were damaged. It happened just before 9 a.m.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.:

A viewer tells Channel 11 a window in her Crescent Township hope shattered in the explosion.

Damage A window in a home was damaged from a fatal house explosion in Crescent Township.

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.:

Two people were killed in the explosion, sources tell Channel 11.

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.:

A Columbia gas spokesperson says their crews are on scene and have determined the property involved is not served by them, but is a private gas well.

