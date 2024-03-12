Local

LIVE UPDATES: 2 dead in large house explosion in Crescent Township with damage reported miles away

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Crews respond to reported explosion in Crescent Township Crews respond to reported explosion in Crescent Township

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Two people are dead after a large house explosion in the area of Riverview Road in Crescent Township.

SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

Channel 11 received reports that homes several miles away were damaged. It happened just before 9 a.m.

We have several crews at and around the scene gathering more on this breaking story. LIVE updates below and on Channel 11 News throughout the day:

____________________________________

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.:

A viewer tells Channel 11 a window in her Crescent Township hope shattered in the explosion.

Damage A window in a home was damaged from a fatal house explosion in Crescent Township.

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.:

Two people were killed in the explosion, sources tell Channel 11.

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.:

A Columbia gas spokesperson says their crews are on scene and have determined the property involved is not served by them, but is a private gas well.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Eric Carmen, ‘All By Myself’ singer, dead at 74
  • 18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
  • 10-year-old boy found after active search in South Fayette Township area
  • VIDEO: 1 person injured when SUV crashes into building along West Liberty Avenue
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read