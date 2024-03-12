Local

Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was on way to visit newborn grandson

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

MaryAlice Bendick

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A grandmother on the way to visit her newborn grandson was killed while en route to the hospital on Monday.

Police say a truck crossed the center line on East Carson Street and slammed into her SUV.

The woman’s daughter tells Channel 11, the two of them had just hung up on the phone.

According to Channel 11 sources, the other driver was drunk behind the wheel and is a former city EMT.

Tonight on Channel 11, Gabriella DeLuca reveals what she learned after spending the day digging into the details of the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LIVE UPDATES: 2 killed in Crescent Township house explosion with damage reported miles away
  • PHOTOS: Crews on scene of large house explosion in Crescent Township
  • 18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
  • VIDEO: Police chase ends in New Castle crash; 2 injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read