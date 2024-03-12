Grandmother killed in head-on crash on East Carson Street was on way to visit newborn grandson

PITTSBURGH — A grandmother on the way to visit her newborn grandson was killed while en route to the hospital on Monday.

Police say a truck crossed the center line on East Carson Street and slammed into her SUV.

The woman’s daughter tells Channel 11, the two of them had just hung up on the phone.

According to Channel 11 sources, the other driver was drunk behind the wheel and is a former city EMT.

