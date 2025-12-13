Allegheny County officials prepare to take on weekend snow, Snow Plow tracker down

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County officials say two dozen salt trucks will begin operating as soon as the snow begins to fall this weekend.

“I’m out running around today so that I don’t have to be out tomorrow shopping,” Sharon Thompson told Channel 11.

Thompson has decades of experience preparing for snowstorms in Pittsburgh.

“We do have a snow shovel on the front porch and a snowblower in the shed. We are ready for our Pittsburgh winter,” she said.

PennDOT, Allegheny County Public Works, and Pittsburgh crews are also getting ready. They spent much of today loading salt into trucks, and making sure all of their equipment is working properly.

“At this time, we anticipate putting 24 trucks out to clear the county roads. We will monitor the storm and add trucks as needed throughout the storm event,” Stephen Shanley with Allegheny County Public Works said.

Allegheny County crews will continue plowing and salting the roads until the snow stops and all roads are clear. At some point tomorrow, drivers may see accumulation on the roads while trucks are headed back to replenish their salt supply.

“Between that time, there could be snow on the roadway or ice, and we encourage people to slow down, take their time, and be cautious. Our drivers will get there as quickly as possible,” he added.

In the City of Pittsburgh, the Department of Public Works Street Division is planning on 24-hour coverage, starting at 10 Saturday morning until early Monday morning.

Their priorities are streets that provide access to hospitals, emergency routes, and public safety buildings.

One of the tools they use — the online Snow Plow tracker — isn’t working. It’s down because of software issues.

The best advice all public works officials are giving is to stay home until conditions improve.

“Take your time, be careful. Wait for the roads to be cleared off with snow plows and salting. After that, if you feel like confident enough to get out there and drive, if you have to go, you have to go,” Thompson said.

