Allegheny County pools, spray parks opening date announced

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Parks Department announced on Thursday that its pools and spray parks will open for the 2024 season soon.

Boyce Park Wave Pool, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool, Deer Lakes Park Spray Park, Round Hill Park Spray Park and North Park Swimming Pool, including its newly renovated baby pool and spray park, will open on Saturday, June 1.

New features added to the baby pool at North Park include shade units covering portions of the pool surface and adjacent to the pool, built-in seating, new water spray features, two water slides and a zero-depth entry. In addition, artificial turf was added around the existing spray park pad.

South Park Wave Pool will have a delayed opening due to repairs. An openening date has not yet been announced.

Hours for county pools are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting.

For additional information, visit www.alleghenycounty.us/pools.

