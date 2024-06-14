Teen survivor testifies as 2 men accused in deadly Washington County double shooting appear in court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — It was an emotional day in a Washington County courtroom Friday as a teenage survivor took the stand while two of the men accused of shooting her and a friend faced a judge.

Annalaya Wilkerson, 18, was shot and killed on a back country road in Washington County in April.

>> ‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out

Police charged Windale Barfield and Karon Whitlock with homicide, saying the two men picked up the two girls from the Red Roof Inn in Washington that night, and drove around, stopping briefly at a few places before taking them to Jolly School Road in South Franklin Township.

>> 2 men charged in deadly Washington County double shooting

The surviving victim took the stand, saying she’s had 18 surgeries and speaking with a feeding tube in her nose.

She testified the girls thought they were going to meet Anthony, Barfield’s brother, but ended up on that back road.

Annalaya said it didn’t feel right and worried something was going to happen, she testified that Annalaya said, “This feels like a setup.”

One suspect took the stand.

Whitlock testified against his friend, saying he’d never been to Jolly School Road before and believed they were going to buy drugs.

Whitlock said he was behind Windale Barfield and the two girls when he heard gunshots and saw Annalaya fall to the ground.

Prosecutors shared text messages from that night, including a last one asking Anthony “Where are they taking us?” to which he replied nearly an hour later, “Yo.”

But prosecutors say Annalaya had already been killed, and her friend was life-flighted when that text was sent. The district attorney said his case is extremely strong with compelling evidence.

Security was extremely tight at the courthouse and emotions were running high. A family friend from one suspect said he left feeling the evidence wasn’t strong.

Barfield’s defense attorney said in closing arguments that this case comes down to credibility, he did not expand on that but more is expected to come out when this case goes to trial.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group