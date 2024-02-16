Allegheny County preparing for winter storm this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Several inches of snow are projected to fall throughout our region overnight Saturday, and Allegheny County is preparing the roads for safe travel.

Channel 11′s Severe Weather Team predicts snow showers will move in by dinner-time Friday with steady snow expected this evening through about midnight. This will be a powdery snow, which means it will not have trouble sticking. Trends in the last 24 hours have been for a more northern track, putting two to four inch amounts into Pittsburgh with six inches or higher expected southeast into the ridges.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said they anticipate snow to start falling around 3 p.m. Friday in Allegheny County. It’s expected to end Saturday morning, with some periodic flurries throughout.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said they will deploy 25 salt trucks with plows when the snow starts. They will provide around-the-clock coverage until the snow stops and all county-maintained roads are clear.

Public works said it usually takes drivers around one to two hours to complete their routes and then an additional hour to return to the nearest maintenance garage, reload with salt and restart their routes.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, leave extra space between them and the car in front of them, give themselves extra time for their trips and give salt trucks room to operate.

Allegheny County is responsible for snow and ice removal on 357 miles of roadway. Residents can learn which entity is responsible for removing snow from a specific road within the county by visiting Who Plows My Road at http://alleghenycounty.us/whoplowsmyroad.

