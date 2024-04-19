Allegheny County sheriff’s deputy assaulted in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Deputy Kyle Klein was assaulted along Grant Street after walking out of the front of the courthouse during the lunch hour, according to a news release. The suspect, Tyrone Kelly, attempted to punch Klein several times before he was taken to the ground and subdued.

Klein did not suffer any significant injuries.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus will release more information, including video of the assault, later today.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group