State police, Westmoreland County detectives execute search warrant for missing drug money

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police and Westmoreland County detectives are executing a search warrant related to missing drug money.

More than $100,000 in drug money missing from AG's office

The search comes after about $100,000 in drug money went missing from the Attorney General’s office.

The exclusive details on the search for the missing drug money.

