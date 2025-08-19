Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office mourns long time deputy sheriff who unexpectedly died

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected death of a long-time deputy sheriff.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus announced the death of Deputy Sheriff Ronald Stokes Jr., 54, on Monday. Stokes' obituary states he died on Aug. 15.

Stokes began his career in 1999, ultimately spending over 30 years in law enforcement, 26 of which were as a deputy sheriff.

Kraus recalled a moment in 2008 that he thinks best illustrated Stokes’ dedication as a public servant.

“Ron and other deputies came under fire while attempting to apprehend a homicide suspect. Ron suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange but continued his efforts to stop the suspect,” Kraus wrote.

Stokes received a Medal of Valor, a Purple Heart and an Amen Corner award for his actions that day. And, according to his obituary, those are only a few of the accolades he earned in his lifetime.

“Ron was a friend to many in and out of the courthouse and beyond law enforcement and he will be sorely missed by all,” Kraus wrote.

Stokes is survived by his wife of 25 years and two children.

