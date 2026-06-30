Allegheny County takes steps to prevent further deed fraud

New details following an 11 Investigates exclusive. Allegheny County is now taking action after officials say dozens of deeds were unknowingly transferred out of the possession of property owners and into the hands of criminals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: Dozens of deeds in Allegheny County recorded into the names of criminals

In new court paperwork just obtained by 11 Investigates, Allegheny County is working to block the transfer of any deeds to the LLCs tied to recent deed fraud.

Richard Self is one of the lucky ones - he caught it early. His wife was checking property records and noticed their home was no longer in their name! It had been signed over to an LLC he had never heard of, without his knowledge or consent.

“I think this is rampant,” Self tells 11 Investigates.

He immediately went to the recorder of deeds.

“His expression was one of shock,” Self recalls. “Because when you look at those signatures that I had and the signature that was used, it’s like not even similar.”

Court paperwork says the notary seal was fraudulent and the signatures were forged. He was able to get his home back into his name, but not without a lot of emotional stress and $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs.

11 Investigates learned that 35 properties were fraudulently transferred to LLCs or individuals using fake notary seals from at least eight different notaries.

New court paperwork filed in Allegheny County connects five of the LLCs to Schneiders Properties LLC, which property records show, operates out of a home on the South Side owned by William Schneider. We called him to ask if he knew anything about the cases of deed fraud. He said he knew nothing about it.

“Has nothing to do with me,” Schneider said to 11 Investigates over the phone. “Sounds like someone stole my identity.”

Schneider tells us Schneiders Properties LLC is his business. He says he owns more than 200 properties and buys about 50-60 each year. He also tells 11 Investigates that his laptop was recently stolen and maybe that’s behind the mix-up. He says the person or people behind this are now making him a victim too, and they deserve some kind of punishment.

“Sounds a little crazy, especially if they’re linking stuff back to me,” Schneider said.

Allegheny County tells 11 Investigates it is notifying all affected property owners in a letter. To sign up for deed fraud alerts, click here.

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